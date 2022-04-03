Sports
Nigeria’s Moffi scores but Messi, Neymar, Mbappe help PSG thrash Lorient
Nigerian forward Terem Moffi scored for Lorient in their 5-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Sunday night.
Moffi pulled a goal back for the visitors early in the second half after they had already gone three goals down from the first half.
A brace by Kylian Mbappe, another brace by Neymar and a goal by Lionel Messi helped the French Ligue 1 leaders bag the big home victory.
Read Also: Lionel Messi signs $20m cryptocurrency deal
With the win, Paris St-Germain kept their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, but the loss means Lorient stay a point above the drop zone.
Mbappe’s brace took his tally to 17 league goals this season.
Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Marseille won 4-2 at Saint-Etienne, while former champions Monaco, who are sixth, edged a 2-1 victory at Metz.
