Entertainment
Nigeria’s movie star, Fadeyi Oloro, dies
The veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe aka Fadeyi Oloro, died on Tuesday evening after a long battle with kidney-related disease.
Arowosafe, who rose to prominence in the 80s with the blockbuster Yoruba movie, “Arelu” died at a private hospital a few days after popular On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, made a public appeal for funds to save the actor.
In a live video session posted on Instagram, Daddy Freeze, and Arowosafe were seen in a conversation with the actor appealing to Nigerians to help him to recover from the illness.
READ ALSO: Six notable Nigerian celebrities who died from injuries in car crashes
Following the appeal, a Nigerian cleric based in the United Kingdom, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, promised to donate the sum of N3m to help with the actor’s medical bills.
In another Instagram video, Daddy Freeze confirmed that the cleric had fulfilled his promise and sent N3m for the movie star’s treatment and other outstanding bills.
