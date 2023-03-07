Nigeria’s movie star, Fadeyi Oloro, dies

The veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe aka Fadeyi Oloro, died on Tuesday evening after a long battle with kidney-related disease.

Arowosafe, who rose to prominence in the 80s with the blockbuster Yoruba movie, “Arelu” died at a private hospital a few days after popular On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, made a public appeal for funds to save the actor.

In a live video session posted on Instagram, Daddy Freeze, and Arowosafe were seen in a conversation with the actor appealing to Nigerians to help him to recover from the illness.

READ ALSO: Six notable Nigerian celebrities who died from injuries in car crashes

Following the appeal, a Nigerian cleric based in the United Kingdom, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, promised to donate the sum of N3m to help with the actor’s medical bills.

In another Instagram video, Daddy Freeze confirmed that the cleric had fulfilled his promise and sent N3m for the movie star’s treatment and other outstanding bills.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now