Nigeria’s MyPayJobs launches to connect freelancers. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s talent solution startup, MyPayJobs, launches to connect freelancers

Nigeria-based talent solution startup, MyPayJobs, has launched venture to connect indigenous talents to jobs online.

The Co-founder and CEO, Samuel Okechukwu Mathew, on Wednesday, confirmed the development in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria.

MyPayJobs, which is based in Port Harcourt, is a digital marketplace that seeks to connect buyers and sellers of digital products and services.

According to Samuel, signed up users on the platform can receive and give services to registered and verified freelancers.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup runs an application compatible with Apple iOS as well as Android OS mobile devices.

Speaking on the launch and prospects, Samuel said:

“We are changing the narrative of how African talents get discovered on the internet. We understand how difficult it can be to get a paying job.

“At MyPayJobs, we want to help as many people get their first job such that their confidence level can rise.

“We have recorded impressive numbers since our launch. We have seen talents register from different parts of the country. The market we are playing is capital intensive as funds are needed to be invested in marketing. We are working around the clock to see that we scale.”

Freelancers on the online marketplace include experts in graphics and design, social media management, animation, copywriting, game scene development, sound production, beats production, software development, amongst others.

2. African tech infrastructure startup, Thepeer, secures $2.1m seed round

An African tech infrastructure startup, Thepeer, has announced securing a $2.1m seed round led by the Raba Partnership.

The founder and chief executive officer, Chike Ononye, disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the seed round saw participation from Rali_cap Ventures, Timon Capital, BYLD Ventures, Musha Ventures, Sunu fund, Uncovered Fund, Chipper Cash and Stitch.

According to Chike, the drive of the startup looks to ease wallet payments for customers in Africa.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Chike Ononye and Michael ‘Trojan’ Okoh launched the company in August 2021.

Commenting on the vision behind the launch of the startup, Ononye said:

“After we launched our first product [Send], we went back to the drawing board because there were things we needed to get right. In that process, we discovered more consumer and business problems.

“Today, there are nearly 600 fintechs across the continent, most of which operate siloed wallets.

“Our goal is to make it possible to connect and make payments from any wallet. We are building an operating system so that businesses can offer more services to their customers.”

3. Egypt’s AI tech startup, Synapse Analytics, secures Pre-Series A funding round

An Egyptian AI tech startup, Synapse Analytics, has announced securing Pre-Series A funding round led by Egypt Ventures to scale and expand infrastructure.

CEO of Synapse Analytics, Ahmed Abaza, confirmed the latest raiser in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Abaza, the funding saw participation from Amr Awadallah, Simon Rowlands, and some existing investors.

The Egypt-based company was co-founded by Ahmed Abaza and Galal ElBeshbishy in 2018.

Synapse Analytics, which is an AI-based platform, builds trust between AI and the businesses trying to adopt machine learning in their operations through its machine learning operations (MLOps) automation platform, Konan.

Abaza, while commenting on how the startup works, said:

“AI can create unprecedented differentiation to any business.

“Businesses are hiring vast data teams, but unfortunately most projects stay in experiment mode, off-production mode or if they ever go to production, they’re rarely trusted by the business due to the diffusion of responsibility that usually occurs in the process.

“Adoption is everything when it comes to the success of AI”

