Nigeria’s Norebase secures $1m in Pre-seed funding. 1 other story and a trivia.

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s Norebase secures $1m in Pre-seed funding

A Nigerian trade technology startup, Norebase, has announced securing a $1M pre-seed funding round.

The round, co-led by Samurai Incubate and Consonance Investment, was confirmed by Tola Onayemi, CEO at Norebase, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

According to Tola, the round also saw participation from Sahil Lavingia (Gumroad), Kinfolk VC, Future Africa, Ventures Platform, Microtraction, Boleh Venture, Voltron Capital, Wuri Ventures, Afropreneur, and angel investments from African tech ecosystem.

Speaking on the raiser, Tola said:

“Our solution is for people in the local market moving into their first market or a company in their fourth market trying to scale their enterprise.

“We are delighted to be joined by a stellar roster of experienced and strategic investors, whose expertise will play a key role as we scale the Norebase goal of being partners for set-up, compliance, and regulatory needs for both cross-border expansions and local markets.

“Given our global and Africa-wide ambitions, we consciously ensured our investors came from across Africa and the world .”

Tech Trivia: “Storage capacity” is often used synonymously with what term?

A Memory

B RAM

C Disk Space

D Bandwidth

Answer: see end of post

Read also:Nigeria’s edtech startup Stranerd launches P2P learning platform. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. South Africa’s logistics startup, GoMetro, secures $1m seed funding

A South African logistics startup, GoMetro, has announced securing a ZAR16.3 million (approximately $1 million) seed extension to expand into the UK and American markets.

The CEO of GoMetro, Justin Coetzee, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

According to Justin, the seed extension round saw participation from Kalon Venture Partners, Hlayisani Capital, Tritech Global, 4Decades Capital, and E Squared Investments.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Cape Town-based mobility platform was founded in 2011, enabling public transport and logistics operators to boost operational efficiency, futureproof their services, and tighten their competitiveness.

Coetzee, while commenting on the raiser, said that the fund will help clients reduce overhead costs.

He said: “By using our mobility management platform and digitising their entire fleet, operators can save up to 30 percent in operating costs by increasing overall vehicle utilisation, controlling excess mileage and managing back-office costs.

“We have also seen our customers increase the certainty and accuracy of their delivery windows by 50 percent.”

Trivia Answer: Disk space

Storage capacity is often used synonymously with “disk space.” However, it refers to overall disk space, rather than free disk space. For example, a hard drive with a storage capacity of 500GB may only have 150MB available if the rest of the disk space is already used up.

Therefore, when checking your computer to see if it meets a program’s system requirements, make sure you have enough free disk space to install the program.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now