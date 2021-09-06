Politics
Nigeria’s oil-producing states increase to 10, as Bauchi, Gombe continue to wait
While Bauchi and Gombe continue to wait for recognition as oil-producing states, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Abia, and Lagos have welcomed a new arrival.
Anambra State was formally admitted following approval from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), which ratified the attribution of 11 oil wells to the state.
With the approval, the South-eastern state is anticipated to be eligible for the 13% derivation fund to which Nigeria’s mineral-producing states are statutorily entitled.
Read also: Obaseki advocates upward review of 13% derivation formula for oil-producing states
The Commission authorized the assignment of eleven oil wells completely to Anambra state in a letter sent to Governor Obiano by RMAFC’s secretary, Mr M.B. Shehu.
It also approved attribution of Anambra River One, Two, and Three oil wells, to be shared on fifty-fifty percent basis between Anambra and Kogi states, pending the final delineation of boundaries of the two states.
The eleven oil wells wholly attributed to Anambra state, are; Nzam-One oil well, Alo- One oil well, and Ogbu- One oil well. Others are Ameshi One, Two, Three and Four oil wells, as well as Enyie One, Two, Three, and Four oil wells.
Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission’s approval was at its 139th plenary session, held on 27 July, 2021.
RMFAC, however, stated that the 13 percent derivation to Anambra state will take effect when the money from the activities of the aforementioned oil wells begins contributing to the federation account.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...