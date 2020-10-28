Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala set to emerge WTO DG

A former minister of finance in Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to be announced as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) according to a Reuters report.

Okonjo-Iweala is contesting for the position against South Korea’s Ms Yoo Myung-hee.

However, reports from Geneva, Switzerland, the headquarters of WTO, indicated that the former Nigeria Minister of Finance, has won more support to likely emerge as the new WTO DG.

If the result, being expected later today ahead of the initial November deadline turns out as speculated, Okonjo-Iweala will make history as the first woman to occupy that position as well as the first African to lead WTO.

Ahead of the final selection, no less than 106 countries including top European countries were reported to have endorsed her for the job.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari had recently said this concerning Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO DG’s aspiration:

“We will do all that we can to ensure that @NOIweala emerges as the Director-General of the WTO. She deserves this. I will continue to seek support from world leaders on her behalf. Whatever phone calls need to be made, whatever letters need to be sent, I will do it.”

