Nigeria’s OnePort 365, secures $5m seed funding
A Nigeria-based digital freight forwarding startup, OnePort 365, has secured a $5M seed funding.
The CEO and Founder, Hio Sola- Usidame, disclosed this on Thursday, in a statement, noting that the startup is set to digitize freight management in Africa.
According to Sola-Usidame, the seed round was led by Mobility 54, and saw participation from investors including SBI Investment, Flexport, ODX, Samurai Incubate, and other angel investors.
Founded in 2019, the startup is a B2B digital freight forwarding platform, offering simplified, all-inclusive, and transparent freight forwarding services driven by technology.
Speaking on the new raiser, Sola-Usidame said:
“What you’re seeing is a situation whereby cargo worth $100,000 is being hauled by a truck driver earning $400, and as a result, there’s a lot of theft that goes on because there’s no visibility.
“If you can track your UPS parcel worth less than $100, why can’t the guy loading $100,000 worth of cargo in a container track where this container is in Africa?”
By Kayode Hamsat
