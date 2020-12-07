Nigeria’s online food market to hit $142m by end 2020 amid surging inflation

Nigeria’s online food market is ahead of countries like Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Senegal, which represents orders for food and grocery via digital platforms.

The report linked the expansion in Nigeria’s online food market to new generation of Nigerian middle class consumers, who were spending a bigger portion of their disposable income on food and grocery during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Increased internet access, smartphone penetration, COVID-19 pandemic and induced social distancing guidelines, continue to drive an uptake in online food ordering, as many people now prefer to order via their smartphone as against going out to restaurants,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO of Jumia Nigeria.

No fewer than 63 per cent of Nigeria’s 200 million people spend their income on food, SB Morgen Intelligence said in a recent report, as consistent inflationary pressures weigh on cost of living.

Food inflation in Nigeria touched 17.4% in October, its highest point since February 2017, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.