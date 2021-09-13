Nigeria’s OurPass raises $1m pre-seed round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s OurPass raises $1m pre-seed round

OurPass, Nigerian digital commerce startup, has today, announced raising a US$1 million pre-seed round.

The raiser comes as the startup seeks to launch its mobile app.

The app will provide an easy, fast and secure way to shop online.

According to local sources, OurPass offers one-click checkout technology for digital commerce in Africa.

Speaking on the development, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Samuel Chukwunonso Eze, noted that the technology enables consumers to shop quickly and efficiently, thereby reducing abandoned carts and increasing sales for merchants.

He said: “OurPass is entirely consumer-facing and invests heavily in its users’ privacy and data security. We don’t act as the merchants’ customers database, we just try to inject consumers faster and easier than they ever have, thereby increasing sales.

“Merchants, on the other hand, just need to sign up on our web platform, provide their KYC and install the OurPass checkout button for consumers to shop from them in one-click.”

Tech Trivia: What is the term for text that automatically continues from one line to the next?

A. Word processing

B. Word wrapping

C. Word flowing

D. Word binding

Word Answer: See end of post

2. Nigeria’s Plentywaka rebrands into Treepz

Plentywaka, Nigerian shared mobility startup, has rebranded its venture, and would now continue business as Treepz.

The new branding is expected to help the mobility enterprise further its pan-African expansion plan.

The startup was launched in 2019 by Onyeka Akumah, Johnny Ena, John Shaibu and Afolabi Oluseyi.

The Lagos-based Plentywaka is a bus-hailing solution that allows commuters to book and pay for trips in real-time.

Recall Ripples Nigeria reported that the startup secured US$1.2 million in seed funding last month.

Following the new branding development, the company has released a new company logo.

Tech Trivia Answer: Wrapping

Wrapping is when a line of text automatically “wraps” to the next line when it gets to the end of a page or text field.

Without the word wrap feature, text would continue on one line until the user pressed “Enter” or “Return” to insert a line break.

