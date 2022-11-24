Nigeria’s partnership with Niger, Chad, others on security achieving results – Presidency

The presidency said on Thursday that Nigeria’s partnership with countries in West Africa on security, smuggling, and other social vices was achieving results.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a major road named after him in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Nigerien President, Mohammed Bazoun, accompanied by the Mayor of Niamey and other officials, took Buhari on a tour of the 3.8-kilometre boulevard inaugurated in line with the country’s constitutional provisions.

In his address, the president expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and its neigbours.

The statement read: “President Buhari had on assumption of office in 2015, opened up strong dialogue with neighbouring Niger, Benin, Chad, and Cameroon, an approach, which had resulted in positive diplomatic ties of mutual interest to both countries.

”President Buhari has a strong respect for our neigbours, and he understands the essence of good neigbourliness.

“Before this administration, some of these countries complained that they were not even being talked to by Nigerian leadership. We have opened up a dialogue with them and it is paying off.

”We are partnering with them on essential matters, especially on security, tackling smuggling, and importation of illegal weapons, so the partnership is complete and achieving results.”

