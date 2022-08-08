News
Nigeria’s performance at 2022 Commonwealth Games a parting gift to me – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday described the performance of Team Nigeria at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, as a parting gift to him.
Nigeria finished seventh at the quadrennial games with 35 medals – 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president said the performance of the athletes was a display of Nigerians’ indomitable spirit.
READ ALSO: Amusan sets new record, clinches Gold at Commonwealth Games
He said: ‘‘We are proud of these achievements and the memories will linger with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift, being my last Commonwealth Games as Head of State.”
Buhari urged the officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to work with all the relevant stakeholders in a bid to build on the success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
He urged the ministry to begin early preparations for future competitions.
