Nigeria’s Pivo Africa secures $2m seed fund. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s Pivo Africa secures $2M seed fund

A Nigerian-based fintech startup, Pivo Africa, has announced securing a $2 million seed fund from Precursor Ventures, Vested World, Y Combinator, FoundersX, and Mercy Corp Ventures.

Nkiru Amadi-Emina, CEO and co-founder of the startup, confirmed the funding in a media release on Thursday.

The Abuja-based fintech startup is a financial hub that allows small & medium businesses across Africa access financial services.

Ijeoma Akwiwu and Nkiru Amadi-Emina cofounded the company last year.

Since its launch in 2021, fintech has offered Pivo Capital, Pivo Finance, and Pivo Plus, to its customers.

“The transaction volume of Pivo Business accounts grew by over 400 percent between April and September. With this funding, we intend to build on existing products and develop solutions for supply chain anchors,” Amadi-Emina said.

The company said that it seeks to expand its product offerings to African supply chain SMEs with the new funding.

Tech Trivia: The header that enables persistent client-server connections is called what?

A. Anti-aliasing

B. Active-matrix

C. Keep-alive

D. Full-duplex

Answer: see end of post

2. App-based startup, Djamo, closes new $14m seed round to expand in venture

An Abidjan-based startup, Djamo, has closed a new $14M round as it seeks expansion to African francophone countries.

Read also:Nigerian fintech startup, Kuda, launches digital banking in UK. 2 other stories and a trivia

The company’s cofounder, Hassan Bourgi, confirmed the new funding in a media release on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Y Combinator as well as three lead investors — Enza Capital, Oikocredit, and Partech Africa led the round.

Janngo Capital, P1 Ventures, Axian, and Launch Africa also participated in the investment round.

As with most fintech, Djamo provides financial services for the underbanked and unbanked population.

“Before Djamo, it was a real challenge for an average customer to receive salaries digitally because they weren’t integrated into the banking system,” CEO Bourgi explained.

Régis Bamba and Hassan Bourgi launched the Ivory Coast-based startup last year.

3. Google Cloud partners India’s SuperGaming to offer gaming engines to developers

Google Cloud has announced a partnership with Indian startup, SuperGaming, to offer the startup’s proprietary gaming engine, SuperPlatform, to developers.

SuperGaming co-founder and chief executive, Roby John, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

SuperGaming, which is a gaming development firm, develops casual computer games.

Christelle D’cruz, Navneet Waraich, Roby John, Sanket Nadhani, and Sreejit J. founded the company in 2017.

The Pune-headquartered startup said that it will offer a gaming engine to help developers worldwide to help them manage their live ops, matchmaking, among others.

“The partnership is beyond just saying, okay, here’s computers and infrastructure and all the rest.

“It’s about saying, how can we come collectively together and with the business objective of succeeding,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, of Google Cloud India.

“I’m very excited to bring our platform to Google Cloud, which powers 70% of our top customers already,” John added.

The two however did not disclose the terms of the partnership.

Trivia Answer: Keep-Alive

Keep-Alive is an HTTP header that allows a web server to use a single connection for multiple requests from a web browser.

Servers running HTTP/1 often have keep-alive turned on to improve website performance.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now