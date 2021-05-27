Nigeria's police chief backs establishment of West African Police Centre | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria’s police chief backs establishment of West African Police Centre
Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba has disclosed that the establishment of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) will address security threats, transnational crimes and terrorism in ECOWAS member states and Mauritania.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, on Wednesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the WAPIS Centre in Abuja.
Baba said the establishment of the WAPIS Data Collection and Recording (DACORE) Centre in Nigeria was part of efforts by the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to galvanize a multinational front.
He said that it was also, to sustain international collaboration and partnership with police organizations across the world.
Read also: Police begin ‘Operation Restore Peace’ in South-South
“The Centre will ensure effective intelligence sharing in combatting security challenges, terrorism, violent extremism, kidnapping, piracy, armed conflict, illicit flow of small arms and light weapons.
“Other areas intelligence would be shared are human trafficking, illicit trade of drugs and other prevailing and emerging security threats in Nigeria, the West African sub-region and the Global Community,” the IGP stated.
Baba pledged that the WAPIS Centre, Nigeria would be effectively utilized for coordinated collection, storage and real-time sharing of criminal data.
He said that the centre would also be used to coordinate the movement of persons, goods, and border security, for prompt crime detection, prevention, prosecution, rehabilitation and projection.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
