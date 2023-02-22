Nigeria’s police orders movement restriction on election day

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered restriction of all vehicular movements on Saturday.

The presidential and parliamentary elections will take place across Nigeria on that day.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said workers on essential services, including officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers and ambulances responding to medical emergencies, among others, are exempted from the restriction.

He added that the order was aimed at maintaining peace and order during and after the elections.

He said: “Consequent to the first part of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the IGP, Usman Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

“Similarly, the IGP sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.”

