Nigeria's political space needs cleansing —Jega | Ripples Nigeria

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has declared that Nigeria’s political space needs cleansing and all hands must be on deck to ensure it is done.

Jega who said this on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of a 35-man People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Policy Advisory Committee (PPAC) also added that Nigeria cannot continue to allow bad people to govern or misgovern them and must therefore act proactively.

According to Jega, who is also a member of the committee, “All hands must be on deck to sanitise Nigerians on the electoral process. I believe that all Nigerians can no longer sit on the fence as everybody needs to contribute to the cleansing of politics in Nigeria.

“There should be no fence-sitters; our future is at stake. We cannot allow bad people to continue to govern us or misgovern us and continue to wreck our country and its future,” he said.

The former INEC boss also assured that he would help members of the committee to prepare position papers, policy criticisms and policy frameworks that would make PRP a strong political party that could win elections.

