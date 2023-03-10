Nigeria’s population commission fears elections postponement will delay census

The National Population Commission (NPC) expressed fear on Friday that the postponement of the governorship and state house of assembly elections might affect the commencement of the national housing and population census slated for March 29.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday postponed the elections from March 11 to March 18.

The Chairman of the NPC, Nasir Kwarra, who spoke at a meeting with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Ulla Mueller, in Abuja, said the commission would consult with President Muhammadu Buhari on the appropriate date for the exercise.

Mueller, however, assured the NPC chief of UNFPA’s support for the exercise.

She also announced the donation of 16 high-capacity computers for the conduct of the survey.

