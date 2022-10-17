Nigeria’s power sector to receive boost with 25,000 MW from Siemens AG partnership

The recurrent collapse of the power grid is set to be redressed by the Federal Government after President Muhammadu Buhari revealed an ongoing partnership with German Siemens AG.

The president gave the assurance at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat on Monday in Abuja, while noting a timeline of 25,000MW to be added to the national power grid on completion of the project.

He added that the implementation of a ‘Willing Buyer-Willing Seller’ policy introduced by the Federal Government has opened up opportunities for increased delivery of electricity to underserved homes and industries.

”We are also executing a number of critical projects through the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, which will result in achieving the national goal of improved power supply by 2025.

”It is important to state that the partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and German Siemens AG through the Presidential Power Initiative to increase electricity generation to 25,000 Megawatts (MW) in six years is on course,” he said.

He announced that the first batch of the transformers had arrived in Nigeria already.

Regarding the oil and gas industry, the president noted that he had signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law on August 16, 2021. This act established a legal, governance, regulatory, and budgetary framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry as well as for the development of host communities and other relevant issues.

Buhari highlighted that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation was unbundled in order to fulfill the PIA’s goals.

He also mentioned the establishment of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Buhari also lauded Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, noting that the country’s achievement has been commended by the World Health Organisation.

He said at the end of Sept. 2022, 51,713,575 eligible people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 46.3% of the eligible population.

”Out of this number, 38,765,510 people have been fully vaccinated, and this represents 34.7% of the eligible population.”

The president urged all eligible Nigerians to ensure that they are fully vaccinated as Nigeria’s vaccine stock balance stands at about 27 million doses.

