Nigeria’s power supply drops by 385.65 MW

The nation’s power supply has dropped from 3,993.65 Megawatts (MW) to 3,608 MW on Thursday, indicating a drop of 385.65 MW.

The development, according to a report released on Saturday from the Office of the Vice President, is due to an inadequate gas supply, poor transmission infrastructure and limited distribution facilities.

It said: “On January 2, 2020, the average energy sent out was 3,608 MW/Hour (down by 385.65 MW from the previous day). 2,026.5 MW was not generated due to the unavailability of gas.”

Read also: Lekoil secures $184m funding for OPL 310

“60 MW was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure, while 2,417.1 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from the unavailability of distribution infrastructure. The power sector lost an estimated N2, 162,000,000 on January 2, 2020 due to constraints from the insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.”

The development has compelled the Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to carry out a loading nationwide.

Join the conversation

Opinions