‘Nigeria’s presidency is not about tribe,’ Adebanjo declares at Labour Party’s campaign in Ibadan
The leader of pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, campaigned for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Ibadan, the Oyo State.
The elder statesman had earlier this year declared his support for the former Anambra State governor despite criticism from many in the South-West, the home base of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The 94-year-old’s endorsement of Obi had pitched him against the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who is backing Tinubu for the presidency next year.
READ ALSO: 2023: Afenifere leader, Fasoranti prays for Tinubu despite Adebanjo’s endorsement of Obi
Adebanjo, who addressed the crowd at the Adamasingba Stadium in Yoruba, however, said he has nothing personal against Tinubu.
He insisted that the 2023 election was not about tribe.
The Afenifere leader said: “To critics saying this one (Obi) is Igbo, that one is Yoruba, the presidency of Nigeria is not about Igbo or Yoruba but the whole of Nigeria.”
In his address at the rally, Obi praised Adebanjo for standing for equity and fairness.
