Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round
Towards building on its strong early growth, Pricepally, a Nigerian digital food cooperative, has raised a six-digit pre-seed funding round.
Founded in 2019 by Luther Lawoyin, Jumai Abalaka, Deepak Bansal and Monsunmola Adefemi, the startup is a group-buying platform that aggregates consumer food demand and matches it with supplies directly from farmers and wholesalers.
Going by the model, the food is sourced directly from farmers and wholesalers, making it cheaper and fresher than buying at retail outlets.
Also, this is how it cuts out middlemen and saves consumers money by leveraging technology to aggregate demand via a sharing model.
Recall that Pricepally secured an undisclosed amount of investment from the Frankfurt-based GreenTec Capital last July, and has seen significant growth over the past 12 months.
Media reports say that Pricepally sales have tripled with the development leading to the new raiser.
Tech Trivia: Who is credited for co-inventing “Hospital in a Box” device?
A. Willie Nelson
B. Sola Oyesola
C. Abraham Johnson
D. Remi Oluokun
Answer: See end of post.
2. Egyptian TakeStep eyes expansion following new raiser
Egyptian e-health startup TakeStep has announced intent to expand its venture.
This development, for the startup, comes after successfully raising a seed funding round.
The three year old startup is a specialised platform focused on treatment for addiction as well as general psychiatry.
READ ALSO: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, the startup has helped over 15,000 patients through 24/7 counselling services via its patient-centric web and mobile platforms.
Having validated its business model in Egypt and the United States, the startup will be using this investment to actively expand its operations to the GCC countries in the near future.
3. Jumia Ghana launches scheme to support restaurants
After the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry, Jumia Ghana has partnered with restaurants and supermarkets in the region along with blue-chip international restaurant chains such as KFC, Burger King, and Pizza Inn to cushion the effect and bring in some stability.
Tolulope George-Yanwah, CEO of Jumia Ghana, who spoke on the new launch, explained that the scheme, in form of a food festival, is expected to ease some of the struggles in the industry.
She said: ‘‘This food festival is a great opportunity for Jumia to provide much-needed support to restaurants that have been affected as part of the Covid 19 pandemic. In doing so we offer customers a safe platform to still order from their favorite restaurants, at affordable prices in a convenient, timely manner.”
The Food Festival Campaign aims to encourage Ghanaians to order food from restaurants partnering with Jumia Ghana via its eCommerce platform.
By offering discounts of up to 50% off, the campaign aims to encourage individuals to order food, beverages, and supermarket items off their easy-to-use platform.
Tech Trivia Answer: Seyi Oyesola
Seyi Oyesola is credited for co-inventing CompactOR or the “Hospital in a Box”, a solar-powered operating room which can be transported to remotes regions in Africa and set up within minutes.
Seyi is a Nigerian trained doctor and inventor. He received his basic science and medical education at the University of Lagos, with specialist training in Anaesthesia and Critical Care in the United Kingdom and the United States.
