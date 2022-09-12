Nigeria’s principle internet exchange point, IXP, partners Africa Data Centers. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigeria’s principle internet exchange point, IXP, partners Africa Data Centers

Nigeria’s Internet Exchange Point (IXP) has announced a partnership with Africa Data Centers to boost expansion into Africa.

The latest development was confirmed by Dr. Angus Hay, Africa Data Centres group executive for IT & partnerships in a statement on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that IXPN is a non-for-profit and membership-based organization that provides a platform where networks interconnect directly within Nigeria.

Africa Data Centre, which is the largest network of the interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities in Africa, will join forces to boost internet peering while the data centre provider delivers the local ecosystem for customers.

“We are excited to partner with Africa Data Centres towards providing an additional point of presence to our members within the new Eko Atlantic City,” said IXPN Chief Executive Officer Muhammed Rudman.

Hay added that:

“The partnership will enable Nigerian entities to migrate their systems into a world-class data centre with total confidence, knowing they will have access to a highly available, secure, and connected ecosystem of strategic partners.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is a search engine?

A. Ping

B. Ring

C. Bing

D. Ding

Answer: see end of post

2. Nigerian app-based fintech startup, Kippa, secures $8.4M in new funding

A Nigerian financial management app for merchants, Kippa, has on Monday announced securing $8.4M in a new oversubscribed seed funding.

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, one of Kippa’s founders while confirming the new funding said that the investment was received from backers such as Goodwater Capital, TEN13 VC, Rocketship VC, Saison Capital, Crestone VC, VentureSouq, Horizon Partners, and Vibe Capital.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Nigerian youth-led startup had closed a US$3.2 million in pre-seed funding in November 2021.

Kippa was launched in June by brothers Kennedy Ekezie and Duke Ekezie together with Jephtah Uche.

“We’ve built a product on top of the current Kippa product that allows businesses to register in 3 days for N15,000,” commented Ekezie-Kennedy while explaining his startup’s success.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the investment will allow it to develop financial products that help SMEs grow their businesses and grow its team in Nigeria.

3. Kenyan HotelOnline acquires hospitality software provider, HotelPlus

Kenyan-based revenue management, e-commerce, and online marketing, company HotelOnline has announced the acquisition of HotelPlus, a hospitality software company.

Havar Bauck, founder of HotelOnline confirmed the acquisition in a media release on Monday.

The founder however did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Local sources however valued HotelOnline at $24 million before the deal.

HotelOnline was co-founded by Havar Bauck and Endre Opal in 2014.

“We are creating a massive win-win situation for the HotelPlus clients, in other words,” said Bauck.

According to the release, HotelOnline will be able to increase its customers by over 2,200 and open the door for additional customers with the new acquisition.

Trivia Answer: Bing

Bing is a search engine developed by Microsoft.

It provides a standard web search, as well as specialized searches for images, videos, shopping, news, maps, and other categories.

By Kayode Hamsat

