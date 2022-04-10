Nigeria’s problem a cumulative effect of bad leadership – Peter Obi

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on Sunday identified leadership as Nigeria’s greatest challenge.

Obi, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, decried the effects of bad leadership on the country’s economy over the years.

He said: “If I am to say what Nigeria’s biggest problem is, you can see that it is leadership failure.

“What we are experiencing now is the cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years. I mean a leadership that has failed to look into the future and invest in the future.

“So, what Nigerians want to see is a leader who has the competence and capacity to start tackling the innermost problems affecting our country, starting from the issue of cohesion and unity, we are so divided today as a nation so there’s a need to bring us together.”

On his first 100 days as Nigeria’s President, the ex-governor added: “I don’t believe in the first 100 days because after it, then you lose momentum.

“The role of a leader is solving problems, bringing solutions to the problems and not creating more problems or blames.”

