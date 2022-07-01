Nigeria’s problems beyond reduction of governance cost,’ Melaye tells Peter Obi

A former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Friday urged the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to wait till 2027 or beyond before running for the presidency.

Melaye, who made the call in a video message posted on his social media pages, said that based on Obi’s assessment of the problems facing Nigeria, the country did not require him now.

He said the country was in dire need of someone who would bring together the various ethnic and geographic factions and unite them.

Melaye said: “Peter Obi is one of the finest Nigerians who is intellectually mobile, he is a great Nigerian and by the grace of God, he is qualified to be a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the nearest future.

“Mr. Peter Obi, I celebrate your movement for a new Nigeria, but I want to advise that your time is not now, you have to wait for your time.

“I have listened to your arguments and your deliveries including your campaign but I can say that 90 percent of your campaign is dwelling on reducing the cost of governance.

“I want to tell you that the problems of this country are beyond just cutting the cost of governance. It is less than 1 percent of our national problems.

“What we need in this country is to unite the nation. Nigeria has never been this divided in our national history. We need one character who has the ability to unite us as a nation.”

The new wave of enthusiasm around Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has been driven mainly by youths who are determined to change the status quo and chart a new course for the country, beginning from 2023.

However, there are fears over the sustainability of the Obi project due to a number of factors including a lack of solid structure by the LP and uncertainty over the proposed alliance with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and other smaller parties.

