Nigeria’s problems caused by leaders without character – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, on Thursday blamed the country’s numerous woes on leaders without character.

Wike, addressed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in Ibadan, Oyo State, blamed politicians for foisting President Muhammadu Buhari on the country as its messiah.

The governor reminded Nigerians to be careful of being lured by irresponsible politicians, stressing that they had caused the country more than it could bear.

He charged Nigerians to correct the mistakes of 2019 by electing a leader with the ability to offer focused leadership.

READ ALSO: Wike accuses NBA of failing to uphold rule of law

He said: “We can all see what the country has been turned into. Who are those who told Nigerians that President Buhari is a saint, that President Buhari will salvage Nigeria? What is their sense of judgement? Who are those aspirants who abandoned PDP, betrayed PDP and went to support President Buhari.

“Now we’re suffering. People are talking everyday. From January to March in Kaduna, over 1000 people have been killed. So many people have been kidnapped.

Wike also blamed the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the irresponsibility of the ministers in charge.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now