Nigeria’s Quanta Africa launches TalentDev to train 10,000 indigent youths
Lagos-based social-tech enterprise, Quanta Africa, has launched a capacity development initiative, TalentDev, with the vision to train about 10,000 youths on in demand tech skills within the next five years.
The COO, Emmanuel Osubu, confirmed the development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.
According to Osubu, technology could be the continent’s greatest export, noting that there was need for more tech talents in Nigeria and Africa.
Speaking at the launch ceremony in Lagos, CEO, Quanta Africa, Stephen Oluwatobi, stated that the first cohort of TalentDev will offer both weekend and weekday hybrid classes.
Courses offered include Frontend development, Backend development, Product design, Product management, and Content development and marketing.
