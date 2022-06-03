Nigeria’s real estate firm, bamboo, to unveil tech-powered residency, Silicon Delta

Nigerian-led real estate firm, bamboo, has announced intent to unveil a tech-powered residency, Silicon Delta, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The CEO, Oseyomon Ighodaloh, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Described as Nigeria’s first smart city, Silicon Delta will be fully-powered by technology – as the firm seeks to develop acquired landed-property into smart, green city where innovative and creative minds can live, work, play and create.

According to Oseyomon, the project was consummated in a bid to solve the challenge of lack and shortage of quality and conducive accommodation that has led many to leave the shores of the country in search of an environment that works and supports their ideas and businesses.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the project is expected to reduce the number of professionals leaving the country.

Commenting on the development, Oseyomon hammered on the need to invest in “future-ready” smart accommodation as the world looks to meet up the ever increasing demand of housing, especially for remote workers.

He said: “Nigeria, especially the southern region, is in dire need of a future-ready community that drives growth, and fully powered by technology where business-friendly governance, policy and regulatory systems are all in place to encourage the remote-work lifestyle.

“The city will create an ecosystem that enables innovative start-ups to thrive, attracting tech and IT talents from around the world.

“As at 2018, Nigeria’s housing deficit was at 20 million housing units. At the current rate of population growth, that figure is bound to have spiked by at least 21 per cent come 2030 when the Silicon Delta will be officially launched.”

The mission seeks to replicate the success stories of Singapore, Dubai, and Bangalore and become the new tech capital of the world.

