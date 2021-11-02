Nigeria’s religious leaders worse than politicians – Aisha Yesufu

A co-convener of the BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Tuesday blamed religious leaders over some of the ills in society.

She said religious leaders are worse than politicians in Nigeria.

Yesufu, who stated these on her Twitter handle, was responding to a post by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, who warned Christians not to despise those in government for failing to deliver on pre-election promises.

He wrote: “We teach that if you’re a genuine believer in [Jesus] Christ, you wouldn’t hate your neighbour.

“Nor would you disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges such that you would go on the rampage, destroying government property or pillaging the public till.”

In her reaction, the activists said the country’s religious leaders benefit from bad governance as it helps them to “sell cheap miracles and power points.”

Yesufu wrote: “Religious rulers in Nigeria are worse than political rulers.

“They keep the people enslaved. They also need bad governance to sell cheap miracles and power points!

Until you free people from the clutches of their mallams, pastors, dibias, babalawos & boka, nothing will change.”

