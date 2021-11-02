Politics
Nigeria’s religious leaders worse than politicians – Aisha Yesufu
A co-convener of the BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Tuesday blamed religious leaders over some of the ills in society.
She said religious leaders are worse than politicians in Nigeria.
Yesufu, who stated these on her Twitter handle, was responding to a post by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, who warned Christians not to despise those in government for failing to deliver on pre-election promises.
He wrote: “We teach that if you’re a genuine believer in [Jesus] Christ, you wouldn’t hate your neighbour.
“Nor would you disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges such that you would go on the rampage, destroying government property or pillaging the public till.”
READ ALSO: Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju, others storm NASS to protest ban on electronic transmission of poll results
In her reaction, the activists said the country’s religious leaders benefit from bad governance as it helps them to “sell cheap miracles and power points.”
Yesufu wrote: “Religious rulers in Nigeria are worse than political rulers.
“They keep the people enslaved. They also need bad governance to sell cheap miracles and power points!
Until you free people from the clutches of their mallams, pastors, dibias, babalawos & boka, nothing will change.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...