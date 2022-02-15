Nigeria’s Remedial Health closes $1m pre-seed. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Remedial Health closes $1m pre-seed

Remedial Health, an e-health startup, has announced closing a US$1 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate its growth.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the management to confirm its participation in the W22 batch of the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator accelerator.

The startup was founded in 2019 by Samuel Okwuada and Victor Benjamin.

Delivering a range of technology solutions, the startup makes it easier for healthcare providers to access affordable and genuine retail medicines, consumables and medical devices from manufacturers and distributors.

The startup currently operates in six states across Nigeria and is connected to more than 100 pharmaceutical manufacturers and suppliers, including GSK, Pfizer and Astrazeneca, as well as Nigeria’s Orange Drugs, Emzor and Fidson Healthcare.

Securing a US$1 million in pre-seed funding, the startup looks to roll out its digital procurement and patient medication records platforms, and make it easier for neighbourhood pharmacies and Proprietary Patent Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) to access affordable and authentic retail medicines.

The new round was led by Global Ventures and Ventures Platform, and saw the participation of Ingressive Capital, Voltron Capital, and angel investment from Flutterwave’s Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Victor Asemota, Opeyemi Awoyemi’s Angel Syndicate Fund, and other investors.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following only contains binary data?

A Markup language

B Machine language

C Assembly language

D High-level language

Answer: See end of post

2. Egypt’s MoneyHash secures $3m pre-seed

MoneyHash, an Egypt-based fintech startup, has secured a US$3 million pre-seed funding round.

This comes as the startup emerges from beta to launch across the Middle East and Africa.

MoneyHash, according to local media, uses a universal API and a unified checkout experience to help businesses consolidate and grow their payments and financial tech stack.

The startup was founded in late 2020 by Nader Abdelrazik, Mustafa Eid and Anisha Sekar with a vision to provide a unified checkout experience built on top of a secure super-API.

Similar to major fintech solutions, the API aggregates payment and fintech solutions through a single integration, as well as a central dashboard consolidating technical infrastructure and centralising data and operational reporting.

Last year June, the startup closed a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round.

Commenting on the development, the MoneyHash team noted that it will use the funds to grow its team and extend the capabilities of its product.

3. SA’s DigsConnect crosses 1m beds milestone

DigsConnect, a South African student accommodation marketplace, has revealed crossing one million listed beds.

It was gathered that the startup was launched by Alexandria Procter and Greg Ramsay-Keal in 2018.

The platform allows landlords, estate agents and property managers to post their property listings.

The startup facilitates searching and filtering through the listing to find accommodation that suits their needs, and also find other students to live with.

The startup has earlier raised ZAR12 million (then US$830,000) in March 2019.

The startup followed the raiser with another ZAR3 million (US$200,000) grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 2019.

Trivia Answer: Machine Language

Machine language, or machine code, is a low-level language comprised of binary digits (ones and zeros). High-level languages, such as Swift and C++ must be compiled into machine language before the code is run on a computer.

Since computers are digital devices, they only recognize binary data. Every program, video, image, and character of text is represented in binary. This binary data, or machine code, is processed as input by the CPU.

