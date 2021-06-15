Nigeria's rep at Miss Africa Russia pageant, Chiamaka mounts stage with blood-stained flag | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian representative at the 2021 Miss Africa Russia beauty pageant, Udeh Chiamaka Victor, on Sunday paid tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protest that took place in October 2020.

Udeh has been making headlines on social media since she took a Nigerian flag stained with blood to the podium at the pageantry.

The beauty went on stage with the bloodied flag and waved it around, before wrapping it around herself.

The photo of the bloodied flag went viral on the night of the massive shootout at Lekki Tollgate during the heat of the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State and other parts of Nigeria.

