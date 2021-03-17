 Nigeria's revenue allocation drops in Q4 2020 due to N1.48tn deficit | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Nigeria’s revenue allocation drops in Q4 2020 due to N1.48tn deficit

Published

2 hours ago

on

CBN increases capital base for Microfinance banks by 900%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that fiscal deficit of N1.48 trillion was recorded by the Federal Government in the fourth quarter of last year.

The CBN stated that the low demand of crude oil and COVID-19 had caused the fall.

The apex bank said the total federally collected revenue for the period under review was N2.2 trillion, while the provisional aggregate expenditure of the federal government was N2.38 trillion.

In the economic report of the CBN, 44.6 percent and 55.4 percent were respectively contributed by the oil and non-oil revenue sources. The monetary policy regulator stated that the generated revenue was 13.1 percent and 8.3 percent below budget benchmark and the level in the third quarter.

Nigeria’s agreement with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production output negatively impacted the revenue level. Also low oil demand and the consequences of the pandemic weighed heavily on the revenue.

The deficit affected the amount disbursed to the three tiers of government. It was gathered that disbursement was 13.1 percent lower than the amount shared during the same period in 2019, and 7.9 percent below the quarterly benchmark.

“At N2.2tn, federally collected revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 fell by 13.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent below the budget benchmark and the level in the preceding quarter respectively and was also 16.8 per cent below the collections in the corresponding period of 2019.

Read also: Okowa wants FG to review revenue allocation formula

“Oil receipts accounted for 44.6 per cent of the total collection, while non-oil constituted the balance of 55.4 per cent. The relatively low receipts recorded in the review period underscored the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic and global economic activities.

“Similarly, the retained revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria at N903.52bn, fell by 38.1 per cent and 39 per cent below its quarterly benchmark and collections in the fourth quarter of 2019 respectively.

“Also, the provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN declined from N2.54tn in the third quarter of 2020 to N2.38tn in the review period, reflecting decreases in government spending, in the light of the current revenue challenge.

“Consequently, the fiscal operations of the FGN resulted in an estimated deficit of N1.48tn.”

The report stated that N756.86 billion was deducted from the N2.2 trillion, for statutory and non-federation transfers. This reduced the revenue generated to N1.45 trillion.

The report stated that excess oil revenue, non-oil excess revenue, and exchange gain produced N264.80 billio, thereby, increasing the revenue to N1.72 trillion, out of which N1.71 trillion was shared among the federal, state and local governments.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports13 hours ago

Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Arsene Wenger Arsene Wenger
Sports17 hours ago

Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Sports21 hours ago

Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Sports2 days ago

Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Sports2 days ago

Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Latest2 days ago

Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
Latest2 days ago

What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?

Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
Latest2 days ago

MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine

Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Tech5 days ago

Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
Latest6 days ago

MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.