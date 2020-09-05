Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula awkward —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday called for the review of the nation’s revenue sharing formula.

Tinubu, who made the call while inaugurating the Ondo State Revenue House in Akure, described the present revenue sharing formula in Nigeria as awkward.

He commended the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for striving to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The APC chieftain challenged the governors of the six states in the South West to harness the huge potentials in their various states in order to solve the challenges in the region.

Tinubu said: “You can equally use the synergy with the Odua investment to collaborate not only on Amotekun syndrome.

“If everybody is engaged Amotekun will be a pet. If you work with Odua Investment look at the area of collaboration. I know Ondo has a great potential in gas, energy, and tourism to feed this country.

“If the fiscal element of the Nigerian economy is strictly well supervised, we can turn our population into prosperity instead of our liability.”

