Nigeria’s security challenge huge – Police

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday admitted that the country’s security challenge was huge

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who stated this at a roundtable discussion on internal security management organised by Cleen Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said the Force was not overwhelmed with the security challenges.

He stressed that the police remained committed to the task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

Mba: “In all these issues of insecurity, the good news is that we all know the fact that great leaders are churned out in times of crises, challenges, and difficulties.

“The security challenges in the country are huge, but they are certainly not insurmountable and so the police are not overwhelmed.

READ ALSO: Nigeria facing security challenges, does not make it a failed state —Lai Mohammed

“Men and women of the Nigeria Police Force have the capacity, the will, the passion, the commitment, and the zeal to deliver on their mandates to upturn insecurity and protect lives and properties of Nigerians.

“There is a call to parents and to those in charge of socialisation processes, like community leaders, religious and traditional rulers, the media and school authorities to contribute in mentoring the young ones appropriately.

“Also, political leaders should tackle factors that drive crimes such as unemployment, poverty, economic and political exclusion.

“If they deal with these issues, it will be easier for the police, working with the military and other law-enforcement agencies to actually deal with the challenges of insecurity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now