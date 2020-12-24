Nigeria’s security challenges beyond ‘simplistic options’ bandied around – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the current security challenges in the country are beyond “the simplistic options” bandied around by some people.

Buhari stated this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and released to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Nigerians from all walks of life had condemned the president for his poor handling of the country’s insecurity following the recent killing of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State and abduction of over 300 college students in his home state of Katsina.

President Buhari had particularly drawn the ire of Nigerians for refusing to sack the service chiefs who had reportedly been unable to tackle the insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing harmless citizens across the country.

But in his message, the president pleaded with Nigerians to give the military and other security agencies more time, and support in their bid to address the security challenges.

He said values such as joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill, and imminent salvation, which Jesus’ advent symbolises, were needed in the country at this time when the nation is confronted with diverse challenges like armed banditry, kidnappings, insurgency, economic recession, and upsurge of COVID-19 infections.

Buhari enjoined Nigerians to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in his administration’s determination to restore peace, security, and prosperity to the country.

He promised that the Federal Government would continue to provide the needed support within available resources to members of the armed forces and security agencies as they confront threats to citizens.

The president commended the security agencies for their efforts so far and urged them to do more to checkmate increasing incidents of security threats especially in the northern parts of Nigeria and the country as a whole.

According to him, the military display of tact, camaraderie, and expertise that led to the recent return of abducted Katsina schoolboys would remain a milestone in the annals of the country.

Buhari said: “For me, providing security for all residents in the country remains an article of faith. It formed a vital segment of this administration’s three-point agenda right from inception, and we must follow through with it.

“I cannot in good conscience shirks this cardinal responsibility to secure lives and property. I feel pained each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the nation. I am even more distressed when our youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of mindless and malevolent elements in society.

“As a parent, I share the emotional torture and agony parents and guardians go through whenever their children and wards fall into the cruel hands of these enemies of decency and good society.

“I plead with fellow compatriots to give our military and other security agencies more time, cooperation, and support by volunteering credible intelligence/information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to this blight on our security landscape.

“To be sure, the problems are beyond the simplistic options being bandied around. We shall remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to reducing the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

“Our people must be free to live and move without let or hindrance. This is crucial not only to enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion but for the economy to grow.”

