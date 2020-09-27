Nigeria’s security challenges caused by bad governance - CAN | Ripples Nigeria

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday charged the government at all levels to address the worsening insecurity in the country.

Ayokunle, who made the call at the investiture ceremony of Dr. Micheal Abodunrin as the new Chancellor for Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, blamed the situation on bad governance.

The CAN president decried the lack of developmental plans by successive governments, saying terrorists now find it easy recruiting many unemployed youths to disrupt the peace in the country.

Ayokunle said: “You cannot just look at the security situation in isolation. Insecurity in the country is a by-product of bad governance.

“When development plans are not executed, you see graduates leaving school without any employment and an idle hand is what the devil can use.

“Anybody that can give them (graduates) pittance, they are ready to take it and work for them. So, terrorists find it very easy to recruit them because they induce them with money and all other things.

“The government should be at the forefront of prevention by making infrastructural facilities and welfare available to them.”

