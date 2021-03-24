Nigeria’s security situation better under Abacha than Buhari – Mailafia | Ripples Nigeria

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, said on Wednesday the current security situation in Nigeria is the worst in the country since 1960.

Mailafia, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, added that the security situation was better during the regime of the late dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, than under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate in the 2019 election was reacting to last weekend’s attack on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, by suspected assailants.

According to him, Nigeria is going through the worst of times as a nation.

He said some world powers are bent on destroying Nigeria by inciting one part of the country against the other.

Mailafia said: “This attempt on the life of an executive governor and incumbent of a state is an attempted attack on the entire people of the state. Those who are trying to do this wicked thing need to understand the implication of what they are trying to do.

“If the governor of a state cannot feel safe to go to his farm, how will the ordinary Benue people feel going to their farms? This is a very bad precedence. The circumstances in Borno are very different. Borno is a war zone, we have been living with these evil people for a while but what happened in Benue is totally different and diabolical. We don’t know what they are trying to do but this could affect the whole country.

“Benue people and the people of the Middle Belt will never ever accept this attempt on one of their sons. Nobody is afraid of these people but it is just that these people are given arms and allowed to move freely while the machetes that ordinary people have are being dispossessed from them, they are not even allowed to defend their homes and their families but we are glad that God saved the life of his Excellency, Governor Ortom.

“This is totally unprecedented. This is the worst time ever in the history of Nigeria. You can’t even compare with Abacha’s time; Abacha’s time was a golden era compare with what is happening. You think Abacha would have tolerated all these? You can’t travel on these roads, killings everywhere, destructions everywhere.

“World powers want to destroy Nigeria and what they have done is to come and meet some people and tell them, ‘You are born to rule’. There is an agenda ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo called Fulanisation and enforcement of one particular religion against the rest.”

