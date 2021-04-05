Nigeria's security situation has taken new scary dimension ---Sen Moro | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria’s security situation has taken new scary dimension —Sen Moro
Sen. Abba Moro, the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Army, has said Nigeria’s security situation “is scary” noting that it had taken new dimensions.
He also pleaded with the Nigeria Police to step up investigation on attack of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.
Moro (PDP-Benue) made the plea via a statement in Abuja on Monday, April 5.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ortom was recently attacked in his farm at the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.
The Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Mohammed Adamu, had ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
READ ALSO: Buhari asks Senate to confirm Justice Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge
Moro, speaking on the investigation, said that he was hopeful that the I-G would come up with a report that would fish out the perpetrators of the act.
“I don’t want to preempt what the police is doing now. The I-G had sent a special task force from the headquarters to go and investigate the activities.
“We better wait and see what the report will be like. In the meantime, we thank God that the governor is safe,” he said.
“There are new dimensions that are being introduced now. In the past it used to be the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. But today you find it has gravitated to a level of banditry and kidnapping and armed robbery that had been a thing of the past”.
The lawmaker, however, called on the government to step up activities of security agencies.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...