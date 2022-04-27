Nigeria’s security situation would have been worse than Afghanistan without Buhari —Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has given kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari for his handling of the security situation in the country, saying Nigeria would have been worse than Afghanistan without the President’s intervention.

While interacting with State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, Ayade said the insecurity situation in Nigeria could have been worse if Buhari had not come into power at the time he did.

Ayade insisted that the security situation has greatly inproved from what it used to be before Buhari became president.

“Let me first acknowledge the depth of knowledge and the depth of the intellect that the president exudes, his master hand understanding of the international and global security challenges and dovetailing into the Nigerian situation.

“And what he has done to be able to stem the continuous incursion of bandits and Boko Haram into Nigeria.

“This country would have been in a worse situation, worst than Afghanistan.

“But President Muhammadu Buhari, has given the massive movement of people who have a feeling that the West African province belongs to them by birth, and therefore Muslims of West African origin, and Christians, in their opinion, are infidels and therefore must be wiped out.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari were not the president, perhaps things could have been worse. I say this with all amount of confidence, because I do recall when we used to have bombings even right here in the city of Abuja.

“The flags that used to adorn most of our northern states as Boko Haram enclaves have all been brought down. This does not stop occasional incidents of attack here and there.

“Guerrilla war takes 30 to 40 years to end. The Algeria experience is too recent for us to remember.

“Indeed, the collapse of Afghanistan puts a major threat on national security and puts in far more pressure on northern Nigeria with an intent by ISWAP to ensure that they conquer West African province.

“So Nigerians must give credit to President Muhammadu Buhari for the improved security situation in the country,” Ayade said.

