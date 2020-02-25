Nigeria’s security structure must be re-examined, or else…. —Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has called for immediate synergy among all security agencies in Nigeria to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to curbing the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Aisha who made the call at an international conference on state and security held at the Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna on Monday, warned that Nigeria may face worse security problems if the security structure in the country was not re-examined as soon as possible.

The First Lady who also called on the government to look into the welfare of security personnel said that it would play a vital role in the way and manner they carry out their mandate.

“Security in Nigeria remains the biggest challenge; it is high time to explore new strategies and approaches.

“If care is not taken, we will be expecting the worst of the security problems we are facing in Nigeria,” NAN quoted her as saying.

The First Lady appealed to Nigerians to remain vigilant and provide relevant information to security agencies to avert any potential threat.

“All criminals are members of our society and they live in our midst, parents have the responsibility of ensuring that we take exceptional interest in the development of our children”, Aisha said.

