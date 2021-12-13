Nigeria’s SendChamp secures $100k to build new products. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s SendChamp secures $100k to build new products

SendChamp, a Nigerian startup, has secured US$100,000 in funding to build new products for businesses in Africa.

The funding comes as the startup looks to bridge the communications gap for African businesses.

SendChamp was founded by Goodness Kayode and Damilola Olotu, to improve customer relations for technical and non-technical business owners.

According to local media, the startup’s APIs allow users to deliver messaging across multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, Email, and voice.

In addition, the CRM solution allows both developers and non-technical staff members to manage customer relations more effectively.

Speaking on the raiser, the cofounders noted that the US$100,000 angel round saw participation from local angel syndicates such as DFS Lab, Hustler Capital, HoaQ Club and Velocity Digital, and angel investors including Prosper Otemuyiwa, Samson Goddy, Merijn Campsteyn, Ayo Arikawe, and Lanre Ogungbe.

Tech Trivia: What is someone who promotes products through social media called?

A Brander

B Shaper

C Poser

D Influencer

Answer: See end of post

2. Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund announces first close

With interest to fund African startups, Egypt-focused angel investor network, Cairo Angels, has announced the first close of the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund (CASF).

CASF is a Delaware-based angel fund that is expected to invest between US$100,000 and US$250,000 in startups based across the Middle East and Africa.

During launch, Cairo Angels was Egypt’s first formal network of angel investors.

Since its inception, however, it has been one of the most active early-stage investors in startups and high growth businesses in the Middle East and Africa.

Today, the VC has, on its belt, 31 investee companies across 18 different sectors.

Its syndicate fund is a micro venture capital fund that invests in post-seed and pre-Series A startups, with a particular focus on Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

3. Norway’s Katapult launches impact accelerator in Mauritius

Katapult, a Norway-based accelerator, has announced launching an impact accelerator in Mauritius.

The accelerator focuses on regenerative food and agri-tech for regional and international startups targeting African markets.

The Norway-based Katapult Accelerator has invested in a host of African startups, and also launched spin-offs such as Katapult Ocean and a climate-focused programme.

During the last years, Katapult has developed several close partnerships in Mauritius and the region.

Launching the Katapult Mauritius Accelerator at Ferney Agri Hub, the development comes in partnership with CIEL, IBL Group, Currimjee Group and MCB Group.

The Katapult Mauritius accelerator programme will accelerate and invest in about 10 regional and international startups.

Trivia Answer: Influencer

An influencer is a person who promotes products, services, or events via social media. Common platforms include Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Paying influencers to promote brands is a popular means of social media marketing.

The number one qualification of an influencer is a large number of followers. Small influencers may have under 100,000 followers, while the most popular influencers have several million followers.

