Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model
Nigerian real estate firm, ShortLet, has adapted artificial intelligence technology to enhance its culture and system delivery.
The adaptation comes as more African tech players leverage tech to improve their business model.
The startup, through its CEO, has acknowledged the upward trend observed since the integration.
According to the CEO, the firm has witnessed a great increase in the number of requests since it launched.
Further commenting on the development, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keji Giwa, disclosed that his firm invested heavily in improving the customer experience on all Shortlethomes digital platforms “taking advantage of AI Chatbots to automate responses, creating a virtual agent to take bookings and deal with customer service issues 24-7.”
He said: “This will maintain an instant response time and a 100% response rate without the need for a human agent except for escalating 2nd line or 3rd line sales or customer service issues while at the same time making room for a personalised and fully customised native IOS and Android app by year end 2022.”
Tech Trivia: Who founded Whatsapp?
A. Mark Zuckerberg
B. Brian Acton and Jan Koum
C. Bill Gates
D. Jack Dorsey
Answer: See end of post.
2. Ugandan startup, Numida, closes $2.3m seed round
To expand and launch new products, Ugandan fintech startup Numida has recorded new fund raiser, closing a US$2.3 million seed funding round.
The round, according to media reports, was led by MFS Africa.
Founded by Mina Shahid, Catherine Denis and Ben Best in 2017, Numida began life enabling traditional MFIs to provide unsecured credit to semi-formal businesses.
Despite launching 4 years ago, the startup only pivoted 18 months ago when it began lending to micro and small businesses directly.
READ ALSO: Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
The Numida mobile app allows business owners access unsecured working capital loans of up to US$3,500 in less than two hours.
After 4 years, the Numida app has provided more than US$2 million in unsecured credit to 3,000 micro and small businesses in Uganda with outstanding collections, repayment rates, and client retention.
3. Kalon benefits from tax breaks policy, records raiser of $13.7m
With its recent raiser, South African firm, Kalon Ventures Partners, has successfully taken its total Assets Under Management to over ZAR200 million (US$13.7 million).
Being a Section 12J tax breaks startup, the government had offered it rebates if it made investments through approved venture-capital companies.
The governmental provision is now set to expire on June 30 of this year following an earlier announcement by the South African Treasury in its Budget 2021 statement that its objectives had not been “sufficiently” achieved, informing the need for the scheme to be scrapped.
Today, exactly 13 years ago when the tax breaks policy was introduced, it was devised to encourage investments in startups and SMEs, especially riskier investments that nonetheless could help to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.
Meanwhile, the coming-to-end of the policy has somewhat created a rush as Kalon has confirmed it is planning its final Section 12J raise between now and the end of June.
Tech Trivia Answer: Brian Acton and Jan Koum
WhatsApp was founded by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, former employees of Yahoo! In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Facebook acquired the company for US$19 billion.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...