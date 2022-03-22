Nigeria’s Simplifyd closes $500k pre-seed. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Simplifyd closes $500k pre-seed

Simplifyd, a Nigerian startup has closed a US$500,000 in pre-seed funding.

The development comes as the startup launches ZeroData, a toll-free internet application platform.

The startup was founded by Tomi Amao, Mayowa Amao, Sam Keiru and Abiola Fajimi in 2020.

The management claimed that the startup’s aim is to solve the challenges associated with accessing affordable data amidst the staggering rate of data consumption, especially amongst mobile and web app users in emerging markets across Africa.

Launching ZeroData, co-founder and CEO Tomi Amao noted that the new offering was created out of a strong desire to solve Africa’s worrying data affordability challenge, alongside the drive to support greater digital inclusion across the continent.

“ZeroData is designed to cater to both users with active data plans and those with none. For users with an active data plan, their data plan isn’t consumed when they make use of the application. Our app also enables users with no active data plans to enjoy uninterrupted access to the internet apps listed on the platform,” he said.

2. Egyptian financial services super app Lucky secures $25m Series A funding

Lucky, an Egyptian startup, has announced securing a US$25 million Series A funding round.

The round will help Lucky to build credit capabilities, expand market share, and drive further overseas growth.

Running as a super app for credit products, the startup was founded in 2018 by Momtaz Moussa and Ayman Essawy.

According to local media, Lucky offers users access to a growing range of easy-to-use credit products, discounts, and cashback rewards, which can be used in person and virtually with over 20,000 local and global brands.

Four years later, the startup has grown rapidly, and now has the largest merchant network in Egypt as well as over eight million registered users.

Trivia Answer: Dark Mode

Dark mode is a software option that makes the user interface darker. It changes light backgrounds to a dark color and changes text from dark to light. The result is a pseudo-inverted interface that isn’t exactly the opposite of the “light mode,” but has mostly dark colors.

Dark mode, also “night mode,” has been popular with developers for many years. Since developers stare at source code several hours a day, the dark background produces less eye strain. Recently, dark mode has become a popular option for all end users since it is now a standard option for both Windows and macOS.

