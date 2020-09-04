Nigeria’s Sparkle enters partnership with Visa to empower SMEs

Nigeria’s Fintech startup, Sparkle, has signed a new partnership deal with Visa, an American multinational financial corporation, as it looks to benefit consumers, entrepreneurs, and SMEs across Nigeria.

Sparkle, in a press release, where it confirmed the new partnership, noted that the partnership was to see the empowerment of the people through the expansion of payment methods.

While explaining terms, the company revealed that the new partnership would promote and support local SMEs through the introduction of easy-to-use digital payment system.

Among other developments, however, the partnership is expected to enable Sparkle provide issuance of Visa cards to its users, benefiting consumers, entrepreneurs, and SMEs across Nigeria.

While expressing his excitement over the new partnership, CEO Sparkle, Uzoma Dozie, explained that the new partnership would not only be beneficial to startup but to the entire Nigerian eCommerce industry and local SMEs.

He said: “Our partnership with Visa will bring a wide range of benefits to Sparkle’s customers, individuals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs.

“We are excited to work with Visa as we strive to re-define e-commerce by removing barriers to business using technology and data.

“Working with a global partner like Visa allows us to deliver a bespoke and personalized service for our customers by tapping into large networks so they can fulfil their full potential,” the CEO added.

