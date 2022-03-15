Nigeria’s Spleet closes $625k pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Spleet closes $625k pre-seed funding round

Spleet, a Nigerian prop-tech startup, has announced closing a US$625,000 pre-seed funding round.

The new raiser will help Spleet roll out a new product that provides tenants with affordable loans to help them pay their rent.

The startup was founded by Tola Adesanmi in 2018 from the need to find rentals with flexible payment options in Lagos, Nigeria’s seat of commerce.

Spleet allows homeowners to rent to vetted individuals, while also helping people easily find places to stay.

In addition, the startup enables landlords to verify and vet tenants, and also automates rent collections.

Led by MetaProp VC, the round saw the participation of other VCs including Future Africa, FEDHA Capital, VFD Group, Moonshot VC, HoaQ, Squarefoot CEO Jonathan Wassersturm, Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, and others.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following commands is typically located in the Edit menu?

A Print

B Save

C Undo

D Minimize

Answer: See end of post

2. Yoco acquires fintech startup Nona Digital

Yoco, a South African payments company, has acquired Cape Town-based fintech and Web3 software development agency, Nona Digital.

The acquisition comes as the startup seeks to accelerate its roadmap by bringing a team of highly-specialised fintech product and technology professionals into the Yoco team.

Yoco builds tools and services to help small businesses accept card payments in-store and online, access loans, and manage their day to day activities.

According to local media, the startup processes more than US$1 billion in card payments per year, after becoming the preferred payments partner for over 150,000 small businesses across the country.

The development followed a US$83 million Series C funding in July 2021.

Nona Digital was co-founded by Mike Scott, Ed O’Reilly, Gordon Angus and two others in Cape Town in 2012 with a vision to deliver software products and teams at a standard that raises the level of the industry as a whole.

3. Perlego secures $50M to scale venture

Edtech startup, Perlego, has secured $50 million to expand its business after reportedly seeing its platform boom through Covid-19.

The London-based startup has a record of 400,000 paying subscribers who get all-you-can-read access to some 850,000 titles — textbooks, fiction and other literature that students are assigned as coursework at universities and other higher-learning institutions.

Described as the largest online textbook subscription service in the world, Perlego helps students access books online with a token.

The round was led by Mediahuis Ventures, the VC arm of European media group Mediahuis.

The round also saw the participation of Raine Ventures, the VC arm of Raine Group (the investment bank that’s overseeing the sale of Chelsea FC), and Evli Growth Partners.

Trivia Answer: Undo

Undo is a command included in most software programs. It is typically located at the top of the Edit menu and has the standard shortcut “Control+Z” in Windows and “Command-Z” in Mac OS X.

The Undo command allows you to undo the last action you performed in the program. Many programs also include a “multiple undo” feature, which allows several actions to be undone in series. You can typically reverse an “Undo” command by selecting “Redo” from the Edit menu.

