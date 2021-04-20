Nigeria’s stock market bullish run continues as equity capitalization rises by N80bn | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange upturn in fortune continued on Tuesday after the equity capitalisation increased by N80 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the bourse.

The equity captalisation increased from N20.33 trillion recorded the previous to N20.41 trillion on Tuesday.

Equity market capitalization simply refers to the total value of all shares traded on the equity market.

The All- Share Index also increased by 0.43 percent to move from 38,848.02 to 39,015.58 ASI at the close of business.

Investors traded in 339.01 million shares worth N2.70 billion in 4,203 deals on Tuesday.

However, this lower than the 508.63 million shares traded in 4.324 deals and valued at N32.10 billion 24 hours earlier.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.13kobo to move from N1.30kobo to N1.43kobo per share at the close of trading.

PZ gained N0.45kobo during trading and increased its share price from N4.50kobo to N4.95kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price rose by 8 percent to end trading at N0.27kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.15kobo in share price to move from N2 to N2.15kobo per share at the end of trading.

John Holt’s share price increased by 5.88 percent to end trading at N0.54kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.40 kobo to N0.36kobo per share.

Portland Paint’s share price declined from N2.93kobo to N2.64kobo per share following a loss of N0.29kobo in its share price.

FTN Cocoa’s share price plunged by 8.89 percent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Chams’ share price declined from N0.22kobo to N0.21kobo per share after losing 4.55 percent in share price during trading.

Livestock completed the list as its share price fell by 2.70 percent to end trading at N1.80kobo from N1.85kobo per share.

