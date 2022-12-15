Nigeria’s stock market cap rises by N133.43bn amid demands for CAP, Ardova, others’ shares

Gains in Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), Ardova, amongst others handed some investors in the Nigerian capital market N133.43 billion, leading to the market capitalisation appreciating by 0.5 per cent on Thursday.

As a result, the market capitalisation closed trading to N26.81 trillion, from N26.68 billion.

The All-Share Index gained 244.98 basis points to rise from 48,988.04 ASI to 49,233.02 ASI.

On Thursday, investors sealed 2,756 deals after trading 222.77 million shares worth N2.12 billion.

The value of investment into the Nigerian bourse rose above Wednesday’s 88.03 million shares, worth N1.67 billion, exchanged in 2,832 deals.

CAP led the gainers’ list with N1.60kobo rise in share price to move from N16.20kobo to N17.80kobo per share.

Ardova gained N1.45kobo to move from N15.25kobo to N16.70kobo per share.

Cornerstone share value was up by 8.33 per cent to end trading with N0.52kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Thomas gained 8.33 per cent to close at N0.52kobo, above its opening price of N0.48kobo per share.

Learn Africa share traded upward by N0.16kobo to rise from N1.97kobo to N2.13kobo per share.

MCNichols topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 per cent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.54kobo per share.

Geregu share price dropped by N9 to end trading at N102 from N111 per share.

Chams lost 4.35 per cent to end trading with N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

GTCO lost N0.40kobo to drop from N20.90kobo to N20.50kobo per share.

United Capital share dropped from N13.70kobo to N13.50kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 153.28 million shares valued at N205.43 million.

GTCO traded 10.46 million shares worth N216.96 million.

Zenith Bank sold 8.69 million shares worth N200.25 million

FBN Holdings followed with 4.97 million shares valued at N53.53 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 4.51 million shares valued at N32.94 million.

Opinions

