Nigeria’s stock market closes with N20.3tr. Mutual Benefit, FCMB among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market closes with N20.3tr. Mutual Benefit, FCMB among top losers
The Nigerian stock market ended business on Friday with the equity capitalization standing at N20.31 trillion.
The All-Share Index increased by 0.61 percent to settle at 38,808.01.
Investors traded 262.51 million shares worth N2.43 billion in 3,525 deals.
Chams led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.
UAC Property gained 9.72 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.72kobo to N0.79kobo per share.
Guinness share price rose by N2.70kobo to end trading at N31.85kobo from N29.15kobo per share.
NNFM gained N0.45kobo in share price to move from N4.90kobo to N5.35kobo per share at the end of trading.
PZ share price increased by N0.35kobo to end trading with N4.50kobo from N4.15kobo per share.
Japaul Gold topped the losers’ chart with a share after shedding 10 percent of its share price during trading to drop from N0.70 kobo to N0.63kobo.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market Investors lose N70bn as Stanbic IBTC, Guinness crash
Sterling Bank share price declined from N1.64kobo to N1.48kobo per share following a loss of N0.16kobo in its share price.
FCMB share price plunged by N0.26kobo to end trading at N2.66kobo from N2.92kobo per share.
Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.37kobo to N0.34kobo per share after losing 8.11 percent in share price during trading.
GlaxoSmithKline completed the list as its share price fell by N0.40kobo to end trading at N6.40kobo from N6.80kobo per share.
Fidelity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 46.15 million shares worth N110.56 million.
First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 33.98 million and valued at N258.39 million.
GTBank was next with 33.46 million shares traded at a cost of N965.28 million.
Mutual Benefit reported 20.45 million shares worth N7.04 million while Mansard recorded over 14.09 million traded shares at a value of N12.24 million.
