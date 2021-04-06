Nigeria’s stock market in red zone as investors lose N78bn | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market in red zone as investors lose N78bn
The Nigerian stock market returned from the Easter holiday on a negative note following the dip in the market capitalization at the close of trading on Tuesday.
The equity capitalisation further fell from N20.36 trillion to N20.28 trillion at the close of business on Tuesday.
The All-Share Index dipped by 0.39 percent to drop from 38,916.74 recorded on Thursday to 38,766.61 today.
Investors traded 224.59 million shares valued at N2.14 billion in 4,675 deals on Tuesday.
This was lower than the 239.42 million shares traded in 4.450 deals and valued at N2.31 billion five days ago.
READ ALSO: Investors lose N67.17bn in Nigeria’s stock market. FTN Cocoa, Unity Bank among top losers
Eterna topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.54kobo to move from N5.45kobo to N5.99kobo per share at the close of trading.
Linkage Assurance gained 9.72 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.72kobo to N0.79kobo per share.
Royal Exchange share price increased by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.36kobo from N0.33kobo per share.
Japaul Gold recorded an 8.89 percent increase in share price to move from N0.45kobo to N0.49kobo per share at the end of trading.
FCMB share price rose by N0.13kobo to end trading with N2.96kobo from N2.83kobo per share.
MRS topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.2 kobo during trading to drop from N12.1 kobo to N10.9kobo per share.
Alex share price declined from N8.1kobo to N7.3kobo per share following a loss of N0.8kobo during business.
Chi Plc share price plunged by 9.38 percent to end trading at N0.29kobo from N0.32kobo per share.
Sterling Bank’s share price declined from N1.85kobo to N1.69kobo after losing N0.16kobo in share price during trading.
Guinness completed the list as its share price fell by N2.9kobo to end trading at N33 per share from N35.9kobo.
UACN was the most active stock as investors traded 34.04 million shares worth N337.60 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 26.34 million and valued at N214.93 million.
First Bank was next with 18.93 million shares traded at a cost of N137.43 million.
Zenith Bank reported 16.58 million shares worth N364.33 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 15.3 million traded shares at a value of N39.15 million.
