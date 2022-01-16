Nigeria’s stock market investment falls as Transcorp, BUA Foods top equities

The Nigerian stock market returned to its full week trading system last week with shareholders exchanging 1.600 billion shares worth N32.716 billion in 22,607 deals.

The value of shares traded last week fell short of the N59.014 billion investors parted with for 2.027 billion shares in 15,750 deals the previous week.

Top-performing sector

Financial Services Industry, the Conglomerates Industry, and Consumer Goods Industry ended last week as the three top-performing sectors.

According to the market data, the Financial Services Industry contributed 45.71% and 19.92% of the total equity turnover in volume and value last week.

In the Financial industry, investors traded 731.264 million shares valued at N6.517 billion in 10,822 deals.

Conglomerate Industry followed with 403.646 million shares worth N452.909 billion traded in 1,537 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry reported that investors exchanged 314.768 million shares worth N17.759 billion in 4,101 deals during the period.

Top three equities

Transcorp, BUA Foods Plc, and Jaiz Bank Plc were the top three equities based on volume, accounting for 48.49% and 50.82 % of the total equity turnover by volume and value respectively.

Investors traded 775.685 million shares worth N16.625 billion in 2,644 deals across the three companies during trading activities last week.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N80.8bn in eight hours as Nigeria’s stock market extends bearish run

Top five NGX gainers of the week

BUA Foods’ share price rose by N12.80kobo to jump from N53.20kobo per share to N60 per share.

Transcorp gained N0.16kobo to move from N0.98 kobo to N1.14kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share price increased by 12.25% and moved from N0.59 kobo to N0.68kobo per share.

Fidson gained N0.90kobo to increase its share price from N6.60kobo to N7.50kobo per share.

Academy Press share price was up by 10 percent to close at N0.66kobo compared to N0.60kobo reported the previous week.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Sunu Assurances’ share price was down by 16.22 percent to settle at N0.31kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price dropped from N0.31kobo to N0.27kobo after losing 12.90 percent at the close of the week.

Berger Paints lost N0.85kobo to end the week with N7.70kobo compared to N8.55kobo reported a week earlier.

NNFM share price fell from N7.25 kobo to N6.55kobo after shedding N0.70kobo from its opening price.

Custodian Investment lost N0.75kobo to close at N7.15kobo, below the opening price of N7.90kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now