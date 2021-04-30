Nigeria's stock market investors gain N195.32 billion to close market for April | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian bourse closed with a gain of N195.32 billion market after the market capitalisation rose from N20.65 trillion of Thursday, to N20.84 trillion reported by the Nigerian stock market on Friday.

With 0.95 percent rise in All Share Index, the capital market closed with 39,834.42 ASI on Friday, against the 39,461.20 ASI the market recorded on Thursday.

The market closed with 328.38 million shares exchanged among investors in 4,388 deals, which was valued at N3.10 billion on Friday.

This is against the 270.68 million shares traded in 3,897 deals by investors during previous day trading, and worth N2.03 billion.

Regal Insurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.30kobo per share to N0.33kobo per share.

Chip Plc gained 8.33 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.36kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price rose by 8.16 percent to end trading at N0.53kobo from N0.49kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 7.69 percent in share price to move from N0.39kobo per share to N0.42kobo per share at the end of trading.

BUA Cement share price increased by N5.20kobo to end trading with N77.90kobo from N72.70kobo.

NCRN topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo of its share price during trading to drop from N2.52kobo per share to N2.27kobo per share.

Vanleer share price declined from N6.70kobo to N6.05 per share following a loss of N0.65kobo in its share price.

Honeywell Flour share price plunged by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.16kobo from N1.28kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance share price declined from N0.65kobo to N0.59kobo per share after losing 9.23 percent in share price during trading.

Unity Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 8.82 percent to end trading at N0.62kobo from N0.68kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 95.28 million shares worth N641.15 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 44.33 million and valued at N327.30 million.

UBA was next with 22.15 million shares traded at a cost of N161.26 million.

Honeywell reported 18.23 million shares worth N21.16 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 15.61 million traded shares at a value of N346.29 million.

