Nigeria’s stock market Investors gain N90bn. Sovereign Insurance, Stanbic among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in Nigeria’s stock market gained over N90 billion as the bourse maintained its bullish run on Friday.

The equity capitalisation also increased from N20.47 trillion recorded on Thursday to N20.56 trillion at the close of trading today.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also increased by 0.43 percent to settle at 39,301.82 on Friday.

The ASI at the close of business on Thursday was 39,131.80.

Investors traded in 287.03 million shares worth N3.03 billion in 3,578 deals during Friday’s activities.

This was higher than 228.11 million shares valued at N2.63 billion traded in 3,656 deals on Thursday.

Trippleg led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.23 percent to move from N0.65kobo per share to N0.71kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 8.70 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC share price rose by N4 to end trading at N50 from N46 per share.

Academy gained 8.11 percent in share price to move from N0.37kobo to N0.40kobo per share at the end of trading.

Regal Insurance share price increased by 8 percent to end trading at N0.27kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Union Dicon topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.05 of its share price to drop from N10.95kobo to N9.90kobo per share at the close of trading.

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.84kobo to N0.80kobo per share following a loss of 4.76 percent in its share price.

Cornerstone share price plunged by 3.70 percent to end trading at N0.52kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price declined from N0.40kobo to N0.39kobo per share after losing 2.50 percent in share price during trading.

NNFM completed the list as its share price fell by 0.83 percent to end trading at N5.95kobo from N6 per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 46.78 million shares worth N351.75 million.

GTBank shares were traded at a volume of 42.66 million and valued at N1.33 billion.

Linkage Assurance was next with 29.28 million shares traded at a cost of N23.72 million.

First Bank reported 22.83 million shares worth N169.94 million while UBA recorded over 21.28 million traded shares at a value of N158.88 million.

